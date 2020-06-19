Kenneth L. Maki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth L. Maki

Kenneth L. Maki, 80, passed away on June 17, 2020 surrounded by his family in his home, after fighting an 18-month battle with paritoneal cancer. He was the youngest of eight children, born on March 12, 1940 to Emily (Heikkila) Maki and Richard A. Maki in Great Falls, Montana. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilma (Urick), Elvira (Blackstone), Henry, Marjorie (Childers), George, Roy and Vivian (Urick).

Ken graduated from Belt High School in 1958, and the University of Montana in 1962 (Economics). He first met his life partner, Bobbin Field Maki, at church camp and reunited with her in college. They married on October 21, 1960, and returned to the family ranch in the Highwood Mountains where they raised their 5 children. He is survived by his wife, Bobbin, and their children and grandchildren: Tana (Rex Watson) - Stephanie and Chase; Mitch (Sherri Good); Eric- Madison and Makenzie (partner Tammy Popham); Paul (Suzy Stinson) - Holden, Paxton, Jaren; and Stephen (Lisa Lysne) - Isaac, Walker, Hope.

Ken held office on several rural cooperative boards including Mountain View Co-op, Fergus Electric Co-op, and Montana Farmers Union.

Ken served his Lord faithfully throughout his life. His greatest earthly joy was his children and grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved