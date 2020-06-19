Kenneth L. Maki



Kenneth L. Maki, 80, passed away on June 17, 2020 surrounded by his family in his home, after fighting an 18-month battle with paritoneal cancer. He was the youngest of eight children, born on March 12, 1940 to Emily (Heikkila) Maki and Richard A. Maki in Great Falls, Montana. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilma (Urick), Elvira (Blackstone), Henry, Marjorie (Childers), George, Roy and Vivian (Urick).



Ken graduated from Belt High School in 1958, and the University of Montana in 1962 (Economics). He first met his life partner, Bobbin Field Maki, at church camp and reunited with her in college. They married on October 21, 1960, and returned to the family ranch in the Highwood Mountains where they raised their 5 children. He is survived by his wife, Bobbin, and their children and grandchildren: Tana (Rex Watson) - Stephanie and Chase; Mitch (Sherri Good); Eric- Madison and Makenzie (partner Tammy Popham); Paul (Suzy Stinson) - Holden, Paxton, Jaren; and Stephen (Lisa Lysne) - Isaac, Walker, Hope.



Ken held office on several rural cooperative boards including Mountain View Co-op, Fergus Electric Co-op, and Montana Farmers Union.



Ken served his Lord faithfully throughout his life. His greatest earthly joy was his children and grandchildren.









