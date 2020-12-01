Kenneth Maddox
Great Falls - Kenneth "Ken" Maddox, 69, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from a Pulmonary Embolism due to complications of Covid-19.
A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at O'Connor Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Manchester Cemetery.
Kenneth Wayne Maddox was born August 18, 1951, the fourth of five children to the late Robert L. and Mamie L. Maddox in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kenneth was affectionately known as "Kenny" or "Ken" by his family and friends.
Ken located to Great Falls in 1975, after graduating with his Bachelors. He then taught in the Great Falls Public School System for over forty years. Ken was a coach and mentor to all and was very giving of his time and had patience with everyone. He always put the needs of others before his own.
He was educated in the public school system and graduated from Robert A. Taft High School in Cincinnati. He attended Knoxville College, and in the fall of 1970, transferred to Montana State University. Ken majored in education and fulfilled his passion of working with children. Ken later achieved his Masters of Education online through MSU.
Ken and Billie met in 1986, at the good ole Gold Rush and on May 27, 1989, they made it official. They were together over 32 years. Although they never had children, he helped raise her children Lea and the late Scott Wetzel. They also raised a grandson, Jake Wetzel since he was the age of 7. Then along came the apple of his eye; KeAynnan "JoJo" Devereaux, who she referred to as "PaPa."
He received many accomplishments, awards, and honors throughout his lifetime. Ken volunteered his time with various community organizations and programs. Ken was known all over the State of Montana and surrounding areas but made the Great Falls Community his home.
Ken leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Billie Jo Maddox; children, Lea Wetzel of Great Falls, Kennedy Anderson of North Dakota, Khalin (Anni), and baby girl, Anderson of Butte; siblings, Duffie L. (Marilyn) Maddox, Eddie L. Maddox, and Regina (John) Robinson all of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Gregory (JoAnn) Maddox of Covington, Kentucky; grandson, Jacob Wetzel of Missoula, Robert Wetzel of Helena, JoJo, and Lil Keith Devereaux of Great Falls; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and acquaintances.
