Kenneth Old Person Sr.



Browning - Kenneth Old Person Sr., 83, passed away Aug 3rd in Arlee, MT.



A wake has begun at Faith Dominion Chapel in Browning with prayer services nightly. Funeral services will be at 10 am Thursday at Faith Dominion with burial following at Whitegrass Cemetery.









