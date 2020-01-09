|
|
Kenneth Richard (Dick) Whipp
Great Falls - Kenneth Richard (Dick) Whipp, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on January 7, 2020. A memorial service will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Dick was born on October 10, 1932, in Dayton, OH. He graduated from high school in Dayton and joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1950 to 1954 as Sergeant Cryptographer. He married Alberta J. Whipp on June 23, 1970. They were married almost 50 years.
Dick worked for Bell Telephone from 1956 through 1958. He then entered the food service industry in a variety of capacities that included Director of Food and Beverage for General Host Corporation, Yellowstone Park from 1972 through 1975. Later, Beatrice Foods in Regional Management in Salt Lake City, then founded the "Something Different" restaurant in Lewistown, MT, with his wife, Alberta. He also was Chef for Circle Bar Ranch in Utica, MT.
Dick is survived by his wife, Alberta; son, Jack L. (Linda S.) Reid of Holden, MA; daughter Jill (John) Parker of Cascade, MT; grandchildren, Christopher Brent (Amy) Parker of Post Falls, ID, Kim Lucas (Amy) Parker of Helena, MT; great-grandchildren, Brent Parker, Gabriella Parker, Emily Shaulis, Derrick Shaulis, Brandon Parker, Elisabeth Grace Parker, Kristopher Davenport, Kody Davenport, Katelyn Sullivan, Hannah Sullivan, and Jonathan Sullivan.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020