Kent Lybeck
Chinook - Harold "Kent" Lybeck, 66, of Chinook, MT passed away at Peace Hospice on November 23, 2019 after an unexpected, yet short, battle with cancer. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1 pm at the American Lutheran Church in Chinook with burial at Kuper Memorial Cemetery. Services and arrangements were entrusted to Blaine County Funeral Chapel. Please visit Kent's online memorial page at www.blainecountychapel.com to leave a message of condolence for his family.
Survivors include his wife, Arleen (Faber) Lybeck, of 45 years, daughters Karleen (Trevor) Wolery, Kari (Chris) Sullivan, and Kassie (Derek) Kittredge, his mother Joanne Willman and numerous siblings and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Lybeck; stepfather, Wayne Willman; and brother, Todd Willman. Memorials can be made to Chinook Ambulance, American Lutheran Church, or to one's choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019