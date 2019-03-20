|
|
Kerma J. Phippen
GREAT FALLS - Kerma Jean (Nelson) Phippen, 76, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, March 18, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Moose Lodge #334 in Cut Bank, Montana. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home.
Kerma was born on January 24, 1943 in Browning to Victor and Hazel (Clark) Nelson. She spent most of her life in Cut Bank where she tended bar at the Stables, Den, and the Moose Lodge. In 2015, Kerma moved to Great Falls to be with her daughter, Tish Mounts who passed away shortly thereafter. Kerma had a stroke and moved to the Hosanna House. "Grandma" was loved by all the residents and staff, who fondly called her, "Grandma." Even though she could not speak words, due to the stroke, she had her own way of expressing herself.
She is survived by her brothers, Andy (Jackie) Nelson, Denny (Ellen) Nelson, Jimmy Nelson, and Sam Harris; sisters Debbie (Mitch) Goodspeed, Rebecca Campbell, and Brenda Nelson; granddaughter Dawn Mounts; and great-grandson Austin Mounts.
Kerma was preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Dale" Phippen; daughter Tish Mounts; brother Mike Nelson; and mother Hazel (Clark) Nelson.
Memorials in Kerma's name may be made to Hosanna House, 1521 3rd Ave N, Great Falls, MT 59401.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019