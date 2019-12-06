|
Kerry A. Conrad
Conrad - Kerry A. Conrad died peacefully in her home on December 5, 2019.
Vigil services will be Fri, Dec 13, at 7pm at the Pondera Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be Sat, Dec 14, at 11AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Kerry was born on July 20, 1953 to Bob and Kitty Anderson in Fort Benton. Kerry was a beautiful and adventurous young lady raised on "the ranch", working right alongside the men.
In 1970 while at Boys State with a friend from Fort Benton, Bill Conrad saw a picture of Kerry and insisted on meeting this debutant. On July 10, 1976 Bill and Kerry were married in the Catholic Church in Fort Benton.
Kerry was a proud graduate of Fort Benton High School in 1971 and Montana State University in Family and Life Sciences in 1975.
Bill and Kerry moved to Conrad, and Kerry pursued her passion of carrying for the developmentally disabled as a head instructor for PT Activities until the birth of their first child, Kelli Nichole. She returned to her work until the birth of their second child, Kacey Lynn.
Kerry had an eye for jewelry and shared her genius while working first for John's Jewelry and then for Connie's Fine Jewelry. She was a licensed gemologist and became an entrepreneur, selling jewelry from her home. She assisted many young men in their selection of the engagement ring, and enjoyed being part of that personal experience.
Kerry was a talented and highly intelligent woman. She advocated for those less fortunate and raised her daughters to be strong and passionate women. Kerry had a love for jewelry and an appreciation for art and beauty. She was a known seamstress and created her own cabbage patch dolls, elves, blankets, candles, costumes and dresses.
Kerry is preceded in death by her father, Bob. She leaves behind her loving husband, Bill; daughters, Kelli (Shawn) Fowler and Kacey (Tom) Bitney; grandchildren, Loni, Lahren, Carson and Kathryn; mother, Kitty Anderson; brother, Rick (Laurie) Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made to the Pondera Medical Center in her memory.
Condolences can be made to Kerry's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019