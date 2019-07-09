Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberlee Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberlee D. Adkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberlee D. Adkins Obituary
Kimberlee D. Adkins

Great Falls - Kimberlee Dawn Adkins, 52, became an angel on July 5, 2019, finally ending her battle with cancer.

Kimberlee was the first born to Sidney and Merrimae Solberg in 1966. She was raised on her family's homestead, 12 miles north of Dodson, MT. Her favorite part of her childhood was the time she spent with her father doing ranch work, riding horses, and taking care of her milk cow Rosie.

Kimberlee graduated from Malta High School in 1984. Throughout her high school career, she was active in choir, FFA, and, most importantly, traveled with her mother while she was a Demolay Sweetheart with 4-H.

After high school Kimberlee welcomed her son, Dane in 1985. Six years later Dane became a big brother to baby sister Sidnee, and soon after Andreya. After spending time as a stay-at-home mother, she began her career with the United States Postal Service. Her decade long career started as a PMR working her way up to Post Mistress of the 59480.

In the spring of 2011, Kimberlee met the love of her life, Chris. Together they traveled, raced sled dogs, and helped raise their grandchildren.

We love you, Damma Timmy.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Adkins; parents, Sidney and Marrimae Solberg; sister, Laura Soldberg; children, Dane (Brittney) Turville, Sidnee (Travis) Hodgson, Andreya Pierson; step-children, Colter, Jeff, Katrina; and grandchildren, Huck, Corbin, Nash, Easten, Cooper, and Everlee.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now