Kimberlee D. Adkins
Great Falls - Kimberlee Dawn Adkins, 52, became an angel on July 5, 2019, finally ending her battle with cancer.
Kimberlee was the first born to Sidney and Merrimae Solberg in 1966. She was raised on her family's homestead, 12 miles north of Dodson, MT. Her favorite part of her childhood was the time she spent with her father doing ranch work, riding horses, and taking care of her milk cow Rosie.
Kimberlee graduated from Malta High School in 1984. Throughout her high school career, she was active in choir, FFA, and, most importantly, traveled with her mother while she was a Demolay Sweetheart with 4-H.
After high school Kimberlee welcomed her son, Dane in 1985. Six years later Dane became a big brother to baby sister Sidnee, and soon after Andreya. After spending time as a stay-at-home mother, she began her career with the United States Postal Service. Her decade long career started as a PMR working her way up to Post Mistress of the 59480.
In the spring of 2011, Kimberlee met the love of her life, Chris. Together they traveled, raced sled dogs, and helped raise their grandchildren.
We love you, Damma Timmy.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Adkins; parents, Sidney and Marrimae Solberg; sister, Laura Soldberg; children, Dane (Brittney) Turville, Sidnee (Travis) Hodgson, Andreya Pierson; step-children, Colter, Jeff, Katrina; and grandchildren, Huck, Corbin, Nash, Easten, Cooper, and Everlee.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 9, 2019