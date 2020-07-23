Kirk W. Davey
Great Falls - Kirk W. Davey of Great Falls, Montana went on to paradise on July 14, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
The oldest of seven siblings, Kirk was born on October 11, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana to JoElyn Ball. As a boy he lived in various towns throughout Montana. Early on, he became interested in martial arts, and eventually went on to earn a black belt. He learned discipline and gained mental strength from his dedication to martial arts. These qualities were apparent throughout his life.
Kirk married Karla Ethier in 1973, and they had two children together. They later divorced, but remained friends, embracing their roles as co-parents. In 2007, Kirk married his longtime love, Debbie Place. She remained his best friend and partner throughout his life.
Kirk worked in the construction field for most of his adult life and often gave advice and help to anyone who asked. His reputation for helping people fix things wasn't reserved for just buildings and household items though. He was available to lend an ear and offer support in other ways to anyone in need. He was a fixer in every way.
He used his skills and knowledge to donate countless hours to Habitat for Humanity. Kirk was enthusiastic about his job as a meat cutter at Sam's Club. While some referred to his position as a butcher, he would gently correct them pointing to the more detailed duties of a meat cutter. Alongside the teachings from martial arts he also leaned on his faith, with his membership in the Big Sky Cum Christo. His hobbies included reading, writing, gardening, prospecting for gold, and stamp collecting.
He was a fun-loving dad and grandpa. He passed his love of fireworks and all things that explode onto his son. He proved himself the bravest of men teaching his daughter to drive. He delighted in bringing happiness to his granddaughters, helping them win countless stuffed animals at the fair and entertaining them tirelessly.
Kirk was a great example to all on what it meant to give with his whole heart. Even in his final days, Kirk wanted to make sure he could serve others whenever possible. Kirk lived a life that brought forth the meaning of living a servant's life. His generosity was well known to all who knew him. His love for his wife and children was strong, but there was a special light in his eyes reserved for his two grandchildren, Gianna and Sienna.
While his time on earth was cut short, there are so many memories and loving adventures to share it would be hard to do it all here. So, in parting we would like to say that maybe we should all live a little more like Kirk, give more freely, don't ask for anything in return, and love the ones who are closest to us.
Kirk is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Place-Davey; children, Jennifer (Alfred) Contreras and Joshua Davey; grandchildren, Gianna and Sienna; mother, JoElyn Ball; brothers, Brad (Rhonda) Davey and Kelly Davey; sisters, Darci Davey, Stephanie Paul, Kari Lamb, and Shannon Ball; a host of nieces and nephews; along with great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Northwest Family Fellowship at 11:00 a.m. Due to the unprecedented times we are experiencing with the need for social distancing, there will be a larger celebration of life planned for the summer of 2021, to include the many people his exceptional life has touched.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.