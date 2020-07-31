Klynn L. Cole
Great Falls - Klynn Lawrence Cole, 86, peacefully passed away on July 30, 2020, at his home in Great Falls.
Klynn was born in Winnett, MT on April 1, 1934, to Kenneth and Bernice Cole. He graduated from Winnett High School and received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Montana State University in 1956. Klynn served in the Montana Air National Guard from 1957 to 1963.
Klynn married Margaret Larson from Grove City, MN in 1963, and they had 2 children together, Deborah and Laurie. They spent very few days apart in their 55 years of marriage.
He had a distinguished career at Page Warner and Partners and designed many buildings across the state of Montana including C.M. Russell High School, Montana State School for the Deaf and Blind, C.M. Russell Post Office, and the College of Great Falls.
In 1983, Klynn purchased Rainbow Christian Supply in downtown Great Falls and he and Margaret served the community with much love inside those walls until 1996. They were instrumental in forming the Apantao Retreat Ministry with Kent and Rosemary Holtz since 1980, a ministry that still continues to this day. Klynn was a member of Northwest Family Fellowship.
In 1998, Klynn became a real estate agent and operated his business as A+ Realty until he retired.
Having a keen eye for design, Klynn enjoyed putting on themed Christmas banquets with his daughter Laurie.
Klynn is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Dennis) Tyson of Long Beach, CA and Laurie (Fred) Brown of Great Falls, MT; sister, Luanne Christensen of Williston, ND; grandchildren, Alexa (Matt) Basin, Parker and Spencer Tyson, Kalynn, Colton, and Lauryn Brown; great-grandsons, Carter and Jackson Basin; and eleven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bernice Cole, and wife, Margaret.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Highland Cemetery. Everyone is welcome. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
