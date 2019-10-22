Resources
More Obituaries for Kristen Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristen Shinnae Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristen Shinnae Nelson Obituary
Kristen Shinnae Nelson

Kingston - Kristen Shinnae Nelson, of Kingston, WA, passed away on October 13, 2019. Born in Great Falls, MT on October 8, 1958 to Robert E. and Janet A. (Lerom) Nelson, Kristen went on to graduate from Great Falls High School where she played basketball for the Bisons. Kristen then attended the Montana College ofMineral Science and Technologyand also played basketball there for the Orediggers and graduated with a degree in Environmental Engineering. She retired after a career with the US Navy as anEnvironmental Engineer. After retirement, Kristen enjoyed beach combing for beach glass and semi-precious gems for herjewelry making which she gave to friends and family. Kristen was also an avid stair climber and twice formed teams to take part in 'The Big Climb' at the Seattle Columbia Tower. On October 26, 1990, she married Leland Bradley in Bremerton, WA. Kristen was preceded in death by her parents. Kristen's memory will live on with her loving husband, Leland; godson, Aaron Meis; goddaughter, Kayla Williams; and many beloved cousins and friends. A celebration of life and open housewill take place at Western Red Brewing in Poulsbo, WA on November 10th from 12-4 pm. Memorial donations can be make to the atwww.arthritis.org. An online memorial can be seen atwww.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.