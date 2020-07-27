1/1
Kristie Wicks Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristie Wicks Berry

DECEMBER 22, 1976 - JULY 23, 2020

Kristie Wicks Berry, 43, passed away at Rex Hospital on July 23, 2020, due to a stroke. She is survived by her devoted husband of fourteen years, Brandon Patrick Berry, and the loves of her life, twin daughters, Taylor Julie and Kinsey Laine Berry.

Kris was born on December 22, 1976, in Great Falls, Montana. Her parents, Vernell Sorenson Wicks and William Walter Wicks survive her. Her sister, Julie Kay Wicks predeceased her. Mother and Father-in-law, Elaine Holleman Berry and Raymond "Choo Choo" Berry; brother and sister-in-law, Matthew Ryan Berry and Sue and their daughters, Emily and Natalie, also survive.

A graduate of C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls, Montana, Kris was a member of the golf team. She furthered her education by graduating from the University of Montana. Kris was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She was employed at DXC Technologies in Raleigh.

Brandon, Kris and daughters attended Hope Community Church. Her greatest love was being a wife and mother. Kris was a friend to all and was a dedicated fan and supported Taylor and Kinsey in all sporting events and acting classes, arriving early to share experiences with other mothers. Family cookouts and holidays were the happiest times for Kris. She was also a lover of animals and volunteered at Cat Angels.

A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM with burial to follow. Kris' friends and out of town family are encouraged to join in her service via online streaming on Facebook Live though Apex Funeral Home Business Page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund for the beloved daughters. At this time, please reach out to the family for these donations. A link or fund information will be updated as soon as possible.

Online condolences may be shared at apexfuneral.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved