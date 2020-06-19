Kurt John Pilgeram



Kurt John Pilgeram passed away unexpectedly at his home outside of Dutton, Monday June 15, 2020 at the age of 58.



Kurt was born September 13, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN to Marilyn and Laurence, joining his older brother Karl. The family later moved to California, graduating in 1980 from Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta. After completing his diesel mechanics certification from Oxnard College in CA, in 1982 Kurt moved to his forever home, Montana. He had fallen in love with the old Pilgeram homestead ranch in Eden, spending time with Uncle Jim, which inspired him to move to Montana. He worked at Gomer's Diesel in Great Falls, the John Deere dealership in Choteau before becoming the owner of a Mac Tool franchise in 1995 until his untimely passing. Over the course of his career, Kurt was awarded multiple Mac Tool accomplishment awards, including being salesman of the year for the NW Region for 16 consecutive years from 2002-2018.



Kurt married Sheila Clark in 1987, moving to a little ranch outside of Dutton, welcoming their daughter Stacy in 1990, son Benjamin in 1994 and daughter Natasha in 1997. He was very proud of kids and enjoyed spending time with them on the ranch, hiking and traveling with them. He and Sheila later divorced.



Kurt married Jennifer Fernandez in 2017. They spent part of their time on the ranch but often traveled to the Dominican Republic, her home. They were looking forward to their future together, doing much more traveling and creating many memories of their own.



Kurt is survived by his wife Jennifer, a brother Karl in CA and his three children. He is proceeded in death by both his parents.



He enjoyed the outdoors and his favorite hunting spot was the Pilgeram ranch and had wished it to be his eternal home.



A celebration of life will be held, Saturday June 27th at 5:00 at The Montana Club, 907 Smelter Ave NE in Great Falls.









