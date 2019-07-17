|
Kyle Russell Alt
Choteau - Kyle Russell Alt, 31, of Choteau, MT passed away July 12, 2019 in Augusta, MT.
Ky was born September 23, 1987 in Fairbanks, Alaska, the son of Russell and Bonnie Alt. From early childhood he developed a love for science and computer technology. During his years at Weller Elementary, he attended science and computer camps, built and deployed model rockets, repaired and rebuilt computers, and spent many nights pursuing his new passion: Astronomy.
Kyle was a member of the cross-country ski team, robotics club and the ballroom dance team while at Lathrop High School. He graduated with honors from Lathrop in May 2006. Upon graduation, Kyle was awarded a Dean's Honor Scholarship at Tulane University in New Orleans, where he majored in engineering physics, graduating magna cum laude in 2010 with a bachelor's degree.
He returned to Alaska where he worked at University of Alaska, Fairbanks as an adjunct instructor for the diesel-heavy equipment program.
In 2015 Ky moved to Choteau. He spent the next four years working with his father, designing and building his family's log home in Augusta, while continuing his work in mechanics.
A celebration of his life is being held at the Augusta Community Church in Augusta, MT this Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a reception following at the Augusta Senior Center.
He is survived by his parents, Russell and Bonnie Alt of Augusta; siblings, Steven, Kevin and Samantha Alt; niece, Sophia Alt; aunt, Jessi McConnell; uncle, Jim McConnell; maternal grandmother, Betty McConnell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Augusta Volunteer Ambulance in Augusta, MT, 59410.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 17, 2019