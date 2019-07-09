|
|
Kyzer Rosette
Havre - Kyzer Joseph Rosette 35 days old, was called to heaven on July 4, 2019.
A wake will be held on July 5, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Box Elder. Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial in Box Elder Cemetery. Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please leave a message of condolence for Kyzer's family on his online memorial page at www.hollandbonine.com.
Kyzer was born on May 31, 2019 to Robert Sunchild, Jr. and Simone Friede. He was well loved and cherished by all members of his family. In his short life, Kyzer loved staring at his momma, brother and grandparents while sucking on his binki. He enjoyed being held, kissed and babied. He especially enjoyed his rides in a vehicle, looking out the windows as the scenery went by.
Kyzer is preceeded in death by his great-grandparents, Ernest and Marie Friede, Ned Sunchild, Rosie Bernard and Vidal and Ruby Stump and uncles; Daniel Friede Sr. and Louis Sutherland Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Robert Sunchild, Jr. and Simone Rosette; grandparents, Charles Rosette and Ernestine Rosette Jr., Darrin Sunchild Sr. and Marva Stump; siblings, Kaleb Rosette, Kierra, Mireya, Brianna, Robert III, Pa'Ja and Brionni Sunchild; aunts, Charly Rosette, Memoree Sunchild, Ariel Sunchild, Seraya Standing Rock, Savannah Sunchild and Kirstin Russell and uncle Brian Rosette.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 9, 2019