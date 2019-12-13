|
Lacey Arkinson
Box Elder - Lacey Kaide Arkinson (O-ki-maw-w Ni-pah-we-w), 16, passed away due to injuries sustained in an accident on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Wake services will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, and will continue until her funeral service which will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 13, 2019. Burial will follow in the Standing Rock Family Cemetery. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Lacey's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Lacey was born on August 11, 2003, in Havre to Violet Arkinson and Frank Parisian. She was raised in Rocky Boy, attending high school there as a junior.
Lacey enjoyed beading and making earrings. She loved being around her cousins, brothers, sisters, and high school buddies. Lacey was involved in pow-wows, round dances, feasts and other ceremonies. She loved cruising around with her friends, and always watched over her younger cousins because she was the oldest niece. She like to cook and bake "snacks", and always wanted to try new recipes. We all called her by her middle name "Kaide". She always spent time with her dad's side of the family, the Parisian/Oats families, especially her BFFs, Grace and Mary, and great-grandma Violet Oats. She loved to go to the fitness center with Grace and play ball.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Florence and Joe Standing Rock, Robert Oats, Sr., Martin Standing Rock, Lacey Standing Rock, Lindell Gopher, Videl Stump, and Chief Standing Rock.
Lacey is survived by her mother, Violet Arkinson; father, Frank Parisian, Sr.; brother Frank Parisian, Jr.; five sisters, Natoya, Johnny Jo, Cinnamon, Sarah and Baltimore; maternal grandparents, Harriet Standing Rock and Earl Arkinson; paternal grandparents, Willie and Corrine (Oats) Parisian; great-grandmother, Violet Oats; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019