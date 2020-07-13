Laila Lindberg
Shelby - Laila Iverson Lindberg, 96,died July 11, 2020 surrounded by God's grace and love. She was born to Harald and Ida (Thompson) Iverson on January 11, 1924, in Mt. Vernon, WA - the youngest in her family with three older brothers Irving, Floyd, and Lyle. They moved to Montana in 1927, and in 1932 settled in Conrad where she graduated from Conrad High School in 1940 at the age of 16.
She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN in 1941. In 1942 she moved to Indianapolis where she worked for a plastic surgeon for three years. She married her high school sweetheart, Marcus Lindberg in La Conner, WA on February 16, 1946 at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church. Prior to their wedding, while still serving in the army, Marc sent her a silk parachute which she used as fabric for her wedding dress. After their wedding, they returned to Montana where they farmed 30 miles east of Conrad, with Marc's brother Arnold and his wife Marie raising their families together until they moved to Shelby in 1965.
Laila taught piano lessons for over 60 years and was the church organist at Golden West and St. Luke's Lutheran churches. She accompanied countless music festivals, weddings, and funerals. Her legacy lives on as she touched many lives through her love of music and unwavering commitment to the performing arts.
She is preceded in death by husband, Marc; son, Jerry; son-in-law, Doug Helgeson; her parents; and three brothers. She is survived by her three daughters, Dinah Lindberg Helgeson of Vashon, WA, Ruth (Gene) Flesch of Shelby, and Heidi (Mike) Alford, also of Shelby; ten grandchildren, Tim (Corrine) Helgeson, Teri (Jack) Coombs, Heidi (David) Dowling, Tina (Brent) Woldtvedt, Samantha (Cory) Short, Carl (Jenny) Flesch, Sara Flesch, Katie (Ryan) Delany, Luke Alford, Matt Alford; twenty great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beth Iverson; daughter-in-law, Linda Lindberg; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, the service will be held at later date. The family suggests memorials to Golden West Lutheran Church, St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp, or the Democratic candidate of your choice.
Condolences can be made to Laila's memorial page at www.asperfh.com
