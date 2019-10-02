|
Lanette J. Brisson
Great Falls - Lanette Joy (LeMaster) Brisson passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
Lanette was born in Caldwell, ID to Larry and Janet (Morf) LeMaster on July 22, 1960. Her family moved to Great Falls, in 1976. She graduated from CMR High School in 1980. She married Robert Brisson in June of 2000 in Great Falls.
Lanette is survived by her husband, Robert Brisson; son, Greg Rodgers; daughter, Stephanie (James) Stempke; brothers, Mike (Tammi) LeMaster and Darren (Sherri) LeMaster; grandchildren, Damon Davis, Jaxson Stempke, and Natalie Stempke.
Lanette was preceded in death by her mother, Janet and father, Larry.
During her lifetime, she enjoyed babysitting children, and she lovingly cared for many families in Great Falls.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019