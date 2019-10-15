Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Larry Dean Funston Jr. Obituary
Larry Dean Funston, Jr.

Great Falls - Larry Dean "Little Larry" Funston, Jr., 59, passed away on October 11, 2019, in Billings, MT after a courageous fight against ARDS.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Solid Rock Bible Church (751 4th Ave NW Great Falls, MT).

Little Larry was born April 18, 1960 in Anaconda, MT to Larry, Sr. and Rosalie Matz Funston. Larry graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1978. After high school, Larry went on to the Ironworkers Apprenticeship and continued a full 35 years as a union Journeyman Ironworker.

Larry married his high school sweetheart and soul mate, Carol Wood on June 25, 1983. Together they had two children, Travis and Jenelle. Travis is still enjoying bachelor life, and Jenelle has a beautiful son, Griffin, who was Larry's biggest pride and joy. Larry loved being call "Boppa."

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol Wood Funston; son, Travis; daughter, Jenelle (Karson) Morris; father, Larry, Sr.; mother, Rosalie; brother, Alan (Karen) of San Jose, California; sister, Rae; grandson, Griffin; sister-in law, Angie (Steve) Lohse; and also numerous aunts; uncles; nephews; and nieces. He will fondly be remembered as "Uncle Butt Cheese." He was preceded in death by sister, Sandra and grandparents on both sides.

Larry will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and especially missed by his two fur babies, Walter and Khloe.

A very special thank you to Dr. Strong, Dr. Grasseschi, Dr. Dow, and all the staff on ICU at Benefis Health Care. What a beautiful group of people. We would also like to thank the Mercy Flight Team at Benefis Healthcare. A very special thank you, also to Dr. Stella and staff at Advanced Care Hospital of Montana in Billings.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
