Larry K. Emmett
GREAT FALLS - Larry K. Emmett, 78, of Great Falls, passed away March 11, 2019 at Highgate Senior Living with family by his side.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
He was born September 16, 1940 to Howard and Vera Emmett in Great Falls, MT.
Family requests donations be made to Carter Fire Department or Carter Methodist Church.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019