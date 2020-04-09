|
|
Larry Renman
On March 28, 2020, Larry Renman , loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 72 after a 20 year battle with Renal Cell Cancer.
Larry was born February 26, 1948 in Great Falls, Montana to John Rodney and Vera Renman, the youngest of three children.
He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1966 and went on to attend the University of Montana. He graduated with a Bachelor of Art Degree in Sociology and Criminology in 1971. He also graduated from Northwestern University Staff and Command Training in 1990. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1993.
In 1982 he married his soul mate and love of his life, Carolyn Little and between them they had three children, Laurie, Leslie, and Ryan who were the light of his life. He had nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He loved his family with his whole heart.
He joined the Great Falls Police department where he worked for 24 years and retired as Captain of Operations.
He went on to work for the State of Montana, Department of Justice with Gambling Investigation as Bureau Chief when he retired in 2012.
Larry retired and pursued his passion for travel, friendships and camping.
Throughout his life he continued to enjoy the outdoors hunting and fishing. He had a love of anything athletic and in high school he loved Track especially Pole Vaulting. He was an avid snow skier, water skier, scuba diver, Golfer, and Trap Shooting. He also had a passion for carpentry and driving his BMW convertible!
Larry could always be found surrounded by family and friends. He had a passion for sports especially watching the Montana Grizzlies play football and watching his grandchildren participate in many sporting events.
Larry and Carolyn always set aside one special week of each summer to take their youngest two granddaughters on a special camping trip. They were able to create special memories that the girls will forever keep in their hearts.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie (Donn) Granddaughter Ellie Cait, Brother-in-law Joe Kazak, Uncle Stanley Hill, and Aunt Irene and Uncle Walt Renman.
Larry is survived by wife, Carolyn, Daughters, Laurie (Bill) Evans from Great Falls and Leslie (Dan) Brady from Great Falls, and son Ryan Little from Sheridan, Wyoming and Sister Judy Kazak from Northridgeville, Ohio. Nine Grandchildren, Bailey (Jess), Keaton, Camryn , Jacob, Paige, Kyle, Abbi, Amber and Brandon. Four Great Grandchildren , Parker, Lucy, Keelie and Tayson. Cousins, Kathi (Jim) Renman, and Howard (Nicole) Renman. And Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
The family would like to send our sincere thanks to Partners in Home Care Hospice. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.gardencityfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020