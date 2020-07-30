1/1
Larry Shanahan
1952 - 2020
Larry Shanahan

Larry Shanahan, 68, passed away on July 16,2020 in Aurora, Colorado at Rocky mt VA center. He was diagnosed in May of interstitial lung disease. Larry, the doctors and nurses gave a good fight for 14 days. he passed with his wife, Phylis, and son, Connor, by his side. Larry was born in Great Falls on June 15,1952 to Raymond and Elizabeth Shanahan, he was the middle child of 11. He was extremely proud to be raised in the little town of Augusta, Mt. Larry got drafted right out of High School, and went into the Army. He spent his tour in Korea. He worked for the Helena School Dist. for 22 years till he went legally blind in 2016. It didn't slow him down at all still had a great attitude. He still loved to golf and follow his Yankees, Jets and Celtics.

Larry and Phylis were together for 37 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond Shanahan, Elizabeth Shanahan, 2 brothers, Raymond (Jack), Francis (Frank) Shanahan, sister Rose Marie (Tiger) Albracht.

He is survived by his wife, Phylis, daughter Sunshine Goss, grandchildren, Lila, Ryan and Dixie, son Connor Shanahan, five sisters Kathy (Ron) Griffith of Washington, MaryAnn (Ed) White of Texas, Betty Shanahan, Helena, Eileen O'Brian, Helena, Mona Byers, Butte, as well as two brothers Michael (Danny) Shanahan of Fort Shaw, Pat (Val) Shanahan of Arizona.

Larry will be cremated and laid to rest at Fort Harrison in Helena. We will have a memorial in the spring with celebration of life at that time. The Family would like to give special thanks to the VA hospital in Aurora and Helena for all they did, and to Dr. Mazur and staff in Great Falls. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Larry.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Retz Funeral Home
315 East Sixth Ave
Helena, MT 59601
4064421550
