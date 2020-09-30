Laura A. Dudley
Great Falls - Laura Ann (Pace) Dudley, 88, passed away at her daughter's home in Great Falls, MT on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
She will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Singing Hills Memorial Park in El Cajon, California at a later date.
Laura was born in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 1, 1932, the third of five children to Floyd A. and Eva Opal Pace. Laura married Winfred L. Dudley on March 4, 1954, in Enid, Oklahoma.
Laura and Fred dedicated themselves to their family, working side by side in their expanding business, and outdoor adventures. Time spent at their home and exploring the mountains near Tendoy, Idaho were treasured memories.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Lynne (Walker) Smith of Great Falls, MT; sons, David A. (Pamela) Dudley of Maui, Hawaii, and Paul N. (DeeDee Sarvela) of El Cajon, California; grandson, Jason Dudley of Boise, ID; granddaughter, Hannah Dudley of Maui, Hawaii; and many nieces and nephews.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred L. Dudley; parents, Floyd and Opal Pace; brothers, Billy Pace and Richard Pace; sisters, Darletta June Walton and Gloria Dean Lochman; nephew, Michael Walton; and niece, Eva Lorraine Matthews.
"Do not be sad about my death, but celebrate my going home to the Lord. Trust in the Lord with all your heart."
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.