Laura B. "Betty" Woon-Snyder
Helena - Laura B. "Betty" Woon-Snyder of Helena, MT passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at the age of 97.
Betty was born on May 19, 1921 in Dodson, MT to Wade C "Bill" and Mercedes N. "Mercy" Linder. Her youth was spent living in the Hi-Line towns of Sunburst, Conrad, Kevin, and Cut Bank. Betty graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1939 and was valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Kinman Business College in Spokane Washington and was employed by the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Harrison, MT in 1941. While working at Fort Harrison, Betty met Dave Woon, an original Canadian member of the First Special Service Force, from Coldwater, ON. They were married on October 31, 1942. After Dave's return from WWII, they moved to Kevin and Cut Bank, where Dave worked for Betty's father at the Oil Field Lumber Company. In 1960 Betty, Dave and their four children, Davee, Sally, Bill and John, moved to Shelby where they owned and operated the Shelby Cashway Lumber Company. Dave passed away in November 1970 with Betty by his side.
In 1994 Betty was reacquainted with Gary Snyder, also a graduate from Cut Bank High School. They were married on April 2, 1996 and moved to Helena where they enjoyed a wonderful life together. They traveled throughout the United Stated, Canada, and Europe and especially enjoyed cooking Italian food together. Their greatest love was spending time with their extended families. Gary passed away in December 2012 with Betty by his side.
Betty set an example of grace and dignity for all her children, step children, and grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother with high expectations for her family to be honest, kind, respectful, and always do what was right. Betty inspired all who knew her with her ability to look for and find the good, no matter the situation. When handed lemons, she was always able to find a way to make lemonade. One of her favorite sayings was "This Too Shall Pass". Her strength and resilience were admired by everyone who knew her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Mercy Linder, her brother Jackie Linder, her sister Francis Smith, her step-son Roger Snyder, and her son John Woon. She is survived by her children Davee (Dave) Letford, Sally Doyle, Bill (Gayle) Woon, her daughter-in-law Charlotte Woon, her step-children Renee ( Jay) Maas, Linda (Phil) Lago, Carrie (Dean) Cernohous, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at 1380 Ranchview Rd, Helena, MT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the following charities are suggested: Helena Food Share Kid Pack Program, helenafoodshare.org, P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT; -Spokane, shrinershospitalforchildren.org/spokane, 911 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204; St. Peters Health Hospice, 201 S. California Ave, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Betty.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 28, 2019