Laura Galloway
Great Falls - Laura Galloway, 58, of Great Falls, passed away at home on July 15, 2019, after a two year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She is survived by her husband, Robert Galloway; son and a daughter; two stepdaughters; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her father; three brothers; and two sisters.
Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. A reception will be held at Schnider Funeral Home after the service.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 21, 2019