Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Laura Galloway

Laura Galloway Obituary
Laura Galloway

Great Falls - Laura Galloway, 58, of Great Falls, passed away at home on July 15, 2019, after a two year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She is survived by her husband, Robert Galloway; son and a daughter; two stepdaughters; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her father; three brothers; and two sisters.

Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. A reception will be held at Schnider Funeral Home after the service.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 21, 2019
