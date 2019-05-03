Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Milford Colony
Laura Hofer Obituary
Laura Hofer

Milford Colony - Laura Hofer, 32, our daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend entered eternal rest on April 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be this Saturday, May 4th at 11:30 AM at Milford Colony with burial in the colony cemetery.

Laura was born on October 18, 1986 to Elias and Clara Hofer at Milford Colony and resided there for the rest of her life. She was a soft-spoken, kind, hard-working young lady who had a circle of friends and relatives who are left to wonder how life will be without her.

Laura had many hobbies which included singing, cooking, cleaning house and garden work. She loved everything as neat and tidy as she was. She especially adored her nieces and nephews and always treasured the time she spent with them.

Survivors include her Dad and Mom, Elias and Clara; brothers, Josh (Joni), Rick (Becky); sisters, Anna (Tom) and Melinda (Levi). She also had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Laura, you were taken from us so suddenly we could not say goodbye. Rest in peace and sing with the angels until we meet again. You will be greatly missed…

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 3, 2019
