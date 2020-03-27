|
Laura Tinsley
Helena - On the first day of Spring, March 19, 2020, Heaven gained a beautiful spring flower, Laura Ruth Tinsley, 87. She passed away at the Beehive Home in Great Falls, MT from chronic respiratory issues. Mom was born December 30, 1932 in Black Diamond, Alberta, Canada to Earl and Alberta Farris. She joined her sister Ann, who promptly put her in a baby buggy and took her to the top of a hill and let her go!
The family moved to Kevin, MT in the thirties. Her dad worked in the oilfields where he was seriously injured. Mom could remember the accident and life after the accident very well even though she was only 5 years old. During his recovery her mom and dad bought a "saloon". Mom always told people she grew up in a "saloon"! Ironically mom worked as a bar maid in a "saloon"!
Mom married our dad, Gene Tinsley, on June 5, 1950. They spent their early years living in Ferdig, MT. Dad worked in the oilfields while mom was a stay at home mom to five kids. Our house had no indoor plumbing therefore she had to haul water to the "wash house" so she could wash diapers for us. Keep in mind she had at least 3 of us in diapers at the same time.
Dad joined the Highway Patrol in 1960 moving the family to Great Falls where we made our home until 1965. Mom made lifelong friendships while living in Great Falls as did us kids. Mom's youngest son Gary was killed as a result of a drunk driver. She carried that sorrow the rest of her life. Dad's job took us to Lincoln where she started her career with the Forest Service. She truly enjoyed her job. She paved the way for women of today being the first female allowed in many aspects of her job. She worked her way up to finance chief on a class 2 fireteam. This job took her on many fires, some in state and some out of state. During her career she worked in Lincoln, Helena, Dutch John UT and Seeley Lake. She retired in 1987. Mom made lifelong friends wherever she lived and worked.
After our Dad passed away, she decided to travel. Her first stop was Ireland. Her second stop was Ireland. She also went to Hawaii. One year she took us girls to Washington DC. It was a trip of a lifetime.
She spent many hours volunteering at the Military Museum located at Fort Harrison. One of the displays she worked on was that of her Uncle George. She donated his Marine Corp uniform and stories he wrote while a "guest" of the emperor of Japan. He was a POW during World War II. She
made many good friends there and always brought them her shortbread cookies and pretzel rolo cookies.
There is a big hole in our hearts without her, but we know Mom would like us to cherish the memories we have, live to make more memories and be kind, giving and compassionate and give lots of hugs.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Alberta Farris; in laws Bud and Dean Tinsley; husband Gene Tinsley; son Gary Tinsley; granddaughter Vicki Schwenke; grandson Gary Jacobson; sister and brother-in-law Ann and Marvin McDonald; and nephews Scott and Rob McDonald.
She is survived by her children: Patricia Schwenke, Anne Jacobson (Tom), Mick Tinsley, and Mary Knaup (Dennis); Trina Knaup Byrum (Joe), Deanna Suta, Elizabeth Jacobson Clinch (Steve), Kari Trexler (Reed), Wesley Tinsley (Becky); and great grandchildren: Dakota, Starla, Willy Suta, Maddy and Owen Clinch, Branden Byrum, Cole and Cash Trexler.
Memorials are suggested to the Montana Hope Project, God's Love or Helena Food Share. Services will be later and will be announced. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Laura.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020