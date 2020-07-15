Laurayne Hill (Jensen)



Celebration of Life for Laurayne Hill (Jensen). Please come join our family as we celebrate the life of Laurayne. Bring all your stories of your good times with our beloved mom, sister, and grandma to share with us. This celebration of her life with be held at 40 Eaton Ave this Saturday 18th from 1-5pm. We understand these are uncertain times, and we want everyone to be safe for their own circumstances, please evaluate what is best for you and decide to join us in person or simply send your well wishes to the family.









