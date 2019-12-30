|
Laurel Thomas Kelley
Great Falls - Tom left our world at closing time December 22, 2019 after a four year battle with organ failure. He was born April 24, 1954 in Great Falls to Laurel and Daisy Kelley and grew up on the "west side" where he would attend Franklin Elementary, West Junior High, and graduated from C.M.R in 1972. After high school he enlisted in the Air Force and spent the next three years in Idaho, Thailand, and South Carolina. He was honorably discharged in 1975 after his father passed. After the Air Force he worked for a time selling shoes for Gallencamp shoe stores. He spent several years as a maintenance worker at the then College of Great Falls. He eventually found his calling working with adults with developmental disabilities for Easter Seals-Good Will. After two tries at marriage, he met Alice who became the love of his life. They would marry in the spring of 1992 and were together until she passed away in the summer of 2010. One of his greatest joys was spending time with the extended family Alice brought to his life. Like his father, Tom was happiest when he had a few dollars in his wallet, a tank full of gas, and the time off from work to go for rides up the canyon, to the coulee, or go camping in the Little Belts. He and Alice would go on many adventures while they were together, and life for him just wasn't the same without her. Our Tom was quick to laugh and never hesitated to strike up a conversation with complete strangers. He loved rooting for the Grizzlies and was a loyal fan of the purple and gold Vikings. He is survived by his mother Daisy Schieber, sister Darlene Wilkson, brother Dan Kelley, niece Tiffany Wilkson, and nephews Byron Holland and Gary Kelley. He was preceded in death by his father Laurel Kelley, brother Richard Kelley, and wife Alice Kelley. Our family would like to thank the many medical professionals at Benefis Health System and the Veterans Clinic in Great Falls, as well as those who took care of him at the VA hospital at Fort Harrison. Travel safely Tom and put in good word for all your family and friends. No services will be held and cremation has taken place at Croxford Funeral Home. We will hold a celebration of life April 25, noon til three at his home away from home, Ace's Tavern thanks to the many wonderful friends he made there over the years.
