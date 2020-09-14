Laverne Hazel Knowles



Great Falls - Laverne Hazel Knowles, 83, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, surrounded by family at Peace Hospice in Great Falls after a brief illness. Laverne was born July 3, 1937, in Great Falls to Evariste M. and Hazel L. (Buck) Dorr. She was the fifth of eight children. Laverne grew up on a ranch near Eden, and the family farm west of Great Falls. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955. In 1956, she married John U. "Spook" Knowles and started a family in Great Falls.



Laverne was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, where she served on Altar Guild, was a hospital visitor, was a Lay Eucharistic Minister, sang in the choir, served on the vestry, and was a senior warden. Laverne was also a volunteer at FISH (Montana Food Bank Network) and was a Red Cross volunteer and blood donor. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, and loved gardening. She loved sitting on her back deck overlooking her many flowers and watching the birds. She cherished her time with friends and family. Laverne will be greatly missed.



Laverne is survived by her daughter, Vickie Lynn Kemmerer of Helena; son, Jeffrey Scott Knowles and daughter-in-law Lydia of Great Falls; grandson, Christopher Scott Knowles of Winter Park, Colorado; granddaughter, Jessica Ann Knowles of Neihart; sisters, Dorine (Elden) Rammell of Seeley Lake and Lila (Butch) Jones of Neihart; brother, Terrill (Fran) Dorr of Columbia Falls; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Laverne was preceded in death by her husband, John; son-in-law, Kolin; parents, Evariste and Hazel; brothers, Vernon and Winston; and sisters, Marceline and Velma.



Laverne's memorial service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation in Great Falls. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family understands if you are uncomfortable attending due to COVID concerns.



Heartfelt thanks and gratitude go to the caregivers at Highgate Senior Living, Peace Hospice, and to Kathy Jorgensen, APRN, for their kindness, love, and compassion in caring for Laverne.



Memorials are suggested to Peace Hospice, Great Falls; the Great Falls Public Library Foundation; or to the Church of the Incarnation.



