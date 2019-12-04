Services
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT 59602
(406) 442-8520
Lawrence A. Rosin

Lawrence A. Rosin

Helena - age 91, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Larry's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7th at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave, in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. A private family burial with military honors will take place at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Larry.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
