Lawrence H. Taylor
Great Falls - Lawrence H. Taylor, born May 21, 1925 in Harlowton, Montana died April 28, 2019 just short of his 94th birthday. Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude and sons Michael and Kelly. He leaves behind his daughter Toni Hanson, son Gary Taylor, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be private.
Lawrence grew up in Harlowton, the Fort Peck Dam area, and Stevensville, Montana. His tales of growing up were often enough to raise eyebrows and drop jaws, and I believe his mother Adlyn had her hands full. He faked his age to enlist in the Navy and served as a medical corpsman in the Navy/Marines during WWII. He was proud of his service in the Pacific theatre: Iwo Jima, Saipan, Sasebo, and occupied Japan. We went to see Flags of Our Fathers, and I asked if the movie depicted reality. He said, "Yes, but the first plane to land was not flaming, only smoking." He had many stories to tell about this time in his life and my favorite was that he shared his food with two little Japanese children and was berated by another Marine who said their brother killed your buddy. Dad said, "Well, these two kids didn't." He saved pictures of these children for 70 years and I have them now.
Upon his return to Montana, he married Gertrude Kuszmaul and attended Northern Montana College. As his family multiplied, he did what he had to do as a father. He worked for the Corps of Engineers at Fort Peck and as a game warden in the Baker area. He worked for Montana Dakota Utilities first at the Cabin Creek Station, then Little Beaver, and finally in Saco, Montana where all his four children graduated from school. After retirement, he and Gert became "snowbirds" and trailered back and forth between Parker, Arizona and Great Falls, Montana until Gert's death in 1991. His life remained full as he eventually connected with a woman who became his companion in travels.
Our family's last time together, we gathered at Michael and Barbara's home in Mandan and had a wonderful reunion. Dad, Mike, Kelly, Gary, and me. Grandchildren Corry, Kaycee, Kelley, and Cole all put in their two cents' worth and Mike's grandkids added to the fun. Dad's ability to travel declined and he lived for several years in assisted living in Fresno and Escondido near his daughter. He continued to enjoy many family events and watching great-granddaughters' antics.
Dad had a curious, intelligent mind and varied interests including reading, hunting, fishing, astronomy, and poetry. He was proud of his three Navy sons, and we all grew up to be "Larry Taylor Democrats." He enjoyed being called a curmudgeon. A tough old fart, he waged battle against age even while hoping for death's relief. He loved a good joke, had a soft heart, and would be pleased for any remembrances of him to go to the Humane Society since he had set up a recurring contribution to them. His last words to me were, "I'll miss you." He will be missed by many.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 19, 2019