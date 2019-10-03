|
Lawrence "Larry" Jacoby
Great Falls - Lawrence "Larry" Jacoby, 95, passed away of natural causes on October 1, 2019, at the Missouri River Center in Great Falls.
He was born April 25, 1924 to Nicholas and Alice Golie-Jacoby in Detroit Lakes, MN. Raised on the family farm, he met the love of his life: Ethel Johnson. They were wed and soon moved to Great Falls for his job as a Lead Burner at the Anaconda Copper Company. Soon other members of his family joined him, including the birth of his two sons, David and Dean.
Larry was a bingo player, avid hunter, and fisherman. He once held the illustrious title of Mayor of Bean Lake. He also loved big family get-togethers, especially at Christmas and Halloween. The single-wide trailer would seem to burst with 30+ kids and adults alike.
He moonlighted for many years, including First National Bank, Bennet Motors and Big Bear Sports.
Larry is survived by his two sons, nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Alice, wife Ethel, brother, Raymond, sister, Lorraine "Sis" and granddaughters, Melissa and Robin.
Larry's Celebration of Life will be held at Schnider Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, at 10 a.m.
Condolences for the family can be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019