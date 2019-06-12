|
Lawrence W. Boettcher
Conrad/Great Falls - Lawrence Walter Boettcher died peacefully as he napped on Friday, June 7, 2019. A Vigil Service will be Friday, June 14, at 7:00 p.m. at Asper Funeral Home, Conrad. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. Michael's Church in Conrad. A luncheon will follow at the Conrad Moose Club. Larry will be privately inurned at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls. Please visit Larry's online memorial and leave a message of condolence for the family at www.asperfh.com.
Larry was born to Walter and Marion Boettcher in Phillips County, Montana on May 2, 1934. He grew up in the mining community of Neihart, Montana with his four siblings and graduated in 1952 from Neihart High School. Larry served in the Air Force for four years. He attended the College of Great Falls and graduated in 1960.
Larry married Ann Langfeldt that summer. They moved to Conrad where they raised their four children. He spent the next 33 years teaching math at Conrad High School. He earned his master's degree from the University of Montana after four summer sessions. In 1970 he completed a National Science Foundation Summer Institute in computer mathematics. He brought computers to Conrad in the days of the "punch cards" and shared his passion for computers and programming with his students. For the rest of his career Larry made sure his students had opportunities to use and program computers. He was part of an online community, sharing ideas with scientists before the public had access to the internet. Larry served his profession with the Conrad Education Association. For many years, Larry was a summer substitute milkman for Vita-Rich Dairy.
Larry loved Conrad and contributed in many ways. As a Jaycee, he served as the local president, the state vice-president and received the Distinguished Service Award. Larry served on the Library Foundation Board and helped secure funding for the Conrad Public Library's impressive renovations. A local swim team supporter, he created a computer logistics program that was used to manage swim meets around the state. He was a committed Democrat working for the causes of public education and healthcare. Larry served St. Michael's on the parish council, as a religious education teacher and as a lector. He loved to sing and enjoyed his years with the church choir.
Larry always had beautiful gardens. His vegetable garden was an annual target of late-night raiders. He loved time spent with his grandkids, camping at Two Medicine, fishing in his red boat and playing cards. His later years were spent traveling to baptisms, recitals and graduations.
Larry found great joy when he learned the game of duplicate bridge in 1966. He played competitively as a member of the American Duplicate Bridge League for over 50 years. Larry proudly attained the status of Life Master.
He is survived by his wife Ann, children Carolyn (David) Parmer of Cedar Hill, MO, Mary of Issaquah, WA, Jon (Bernadette) of McKinney, TX, and Michael (Irene) of Naperville, IL, his grandchildren; Katherine Parmer; Jane, Jack, Nicholas, and Sarah Boettcher; Alan and Autumn Boettcher; Missy (Kyle) Brand and great grandchildren Gabi, Bella, and Jonathan; brother Jack (Mary) Boettcher, brother-in-law Bob Nebel, sisters-in-law Shirley Boettcher, Dorothy Geary, and Kathleen (Bob) Vandewalle and cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald, sisters Dorothy Nebel and Peg Aline, and nieces and nephews Jacquie, Julie, Randy, and Greg.
In May, Larry received well over a hundred cards for his birthday. Though his memory faltered, when a card was read to him from a former student, a neighbor, a friend, he remembered them. Students as far back as 1962 took the time to reach out to him. Larry knew he was loved and understood his legacy.
Memorials can be made to St. Michael's Parish, Conrad MT, the Conrad Library Foundation, Peace Hospice of Great Falls MT or the Boettcher Scholarship Fund at Conrad Scholars, P.O. Box 787, Conrad, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 12, 2019