Leann Rose GostelieGreat Falls - Leann Rose Gostelie, 59, passed away from a short battle with cancer on May 31, 2020. The viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. Additional viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with funeral Mass to follow at 9:30 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel.Leann was born April 2, 1961, in Great Falls, MT to Richard and Mary (Steffen) Bolland. She was a proud member of the Legion of Mary, Neocatechumenal Way, and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. She also frequented the St. Ann's soup kitchen. A lifelong Catholic, Leann, at the end of her life, united her suffering to the Cross of Christ.She is survived by her cousin, Loriann (Smart) and Daniel McDonald; her aunt and uncle, Elizabeth (Bolland) and Louis Pescevic; and a community of fellow believers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Shawn Gostelie; and unborn children. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com