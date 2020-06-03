Leann Rose Gostelie
Leann Rose Gostelie

Great Falls - Leann Rose Gostelie, 59, passed away from a short battle with cancer on May 31, 2020. The viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. Additional viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with funeral Mass to follow at 9:30 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel.

Leann was born April 2, 1961, in Great Falls, MT to Richard and Mary (Steffen) Bolland. She was a proud member of the Legion of Mary, Neocatechumenal Way, and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. She also frequented the St. Ann's soup kitchen. A lifelong Catholic, Leann, at the end of her life, united her suffering to the Cross of Christ.

She is survived by her cousin, Loriann (Smart) and Daniel McDonald; her aunt and uncle, Elizabeth (Bolland) and Louis Pescevic; and a community of fellow believers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Shawn Gostelie; and unborn children. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
