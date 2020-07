Lee AndersonHavre - Lee Paul Anderson, 82, passed away at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana Monday July 6, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2--5 p.m. at the Pepin Park Gazebo. Please come and share your stories of Lee with his family. You may visit Lee's online memorial at www.hollandbonine.com to leave a message of condolence for his family. Services and arrangements have been entrusted to Holland & Bonine Funeral Home.