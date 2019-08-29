|
|
Lee Salois
Chester - Lee Salois, 82, of Chester, MT passed away on August 25, 2019. A graveside service will take place at the Highland Cemetery in Havre, MT on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.
Lee was born on May 25, 1937, in Browning MT to George and Rebecca Salois. His family moved to Havre when he was very young.
In March 1956, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Following his discharge in 1958, he then began his career as an iron worker and worked throughout the country. He injured his back and retired in 1998.
Lee married Paulette Lalum in Coeur d'Alene, ID in 1991.
He helped with his wife's daycare, Teddy Bear Land, for 19 years in Great Falls. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting.
Lee is survived by his loving wife, Paulette; sons, Bill Salois, David Salois, Todd Salois, Rusty Salois, Ken Salois; daughters, Verna Foley, Richard Salois, Debbie Haaland, Kevin Lalum, Larry Merriman; brothers, Ronald Salois, Joseph Salois, and Terry Salois; sisters, Elvina, Violet, Catherine; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elaine, Glenda, Leona, Delores, Ethel, Alvina, Kay, and Violet; and infant brother George Jr. Sam.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019