Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Leendert "Dick" Tankink


1926 - 2019
Leendert "Dick" Tankink Obituary
Leendert "Dick" Tankink

GREAT FALLS - Leendert Lourenz Tankink of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 11, 2019, at the age of 93.

Leendert Tankink was born in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 11, 1926, to Adriana and Leendert Tankink Sr., and he had one brother and two sisters. During WWII, Leendert endured great hardship and deprivation as many civilians were imprisoned by the Japanese in internment camps. After the war in 1948, he married Edith Hunt and they had three children, Rudolf, Irene, and Michael. Due to the political climate in Indonesia, he moved his family to Holland in 1955, where he worked for Shell Oil.

Leendert wanted a better life for his family so they immigrated to the United States in 1961, and he became a naturalized citizen. He worked for Matthias Kline Company in Chicago. He and Edith subsequently divorced.

He married Beverly Szafranski in 1969, and together they had one daughter, Stacey. They later divorced, but remained friends until his passing. Leendert moved to California and retired in 1988. After retiring, he moved to Great Falls to be near his eldest son, Rudolf.

Leendert was a kind, gentle, sweet man who loved his family dearly. He loved the Lord, was well read, and enjoyed keeping in touch with friends around the world.

He is survived by his eldest son, Rudolf (Judy) from Great Falls; daughter, Irene Tankink from Phoenix; son, Michael (Evelyn) from San Antonio; and daughter, Stacy from Chicago. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At his request, no funeral service is planned. Arrangements are being handled by Schnider Funeral Home.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
