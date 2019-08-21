Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Westside Methodist Church
Great Falls - Leighton Canoy, 96, of Great Falls, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 PM at Westside Methodist Church, with Pastor David O'Dell presiding.

Leighton was born on June 13, 1923 in Sydney, MT to James and Clara Canoy. Leighton was raised in Great Falls, graduating with the class of '42 from Great Falls High School. It was while attending Great Falls High that he met the love of his life, Grace. The two were married on July 20, 1943, remaining soulmates for 73 years, until Graces' passing. He went on to serve proudly in World War II. Working as a carpenter for many years, he was later promoted to superintendent at Palmer Duncan.

He and Grace enjoyed traveling together whenever and wherever they could. While not traveling he could be found throwing a couple bucks in a casino machine, flirting, watching college ball with his daughter, or listening to the music that he loved. You knew if you ever asked him how his day was, he would simply answer, "I'm Perfect."

Leighton leaves behind his son, Bob (Laura) Canoy; daughters, Linda (Dave) Brooks, Tracey (Tom) Vansetten; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He goes on to join his loving wife, Grace; 5 brothers; 2 sisters; grandson, Bobby; daughter in law, Betty Canoy; nephew, Jimmy Canoy.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
