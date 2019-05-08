Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
Augusta, MT
Lennie Maria (Gunderson) Krone

Lennie Maria (Gunderson) Krone Obituary
Lennie Maria (Gunderson) Krone, 67, of Augusta, MT passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Cremation has taken place under the care of O'Connor Funeral Home with burial of her ashes to take place at a later date on the ranch. A private service will be held Friday, May 10th at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Augusta. There will be a public sharing to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the church for anyone that wishes to attend. Following this will be a luncheon in the reception hall to celebrate Lennie's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthias Catholic Church in Augusta or to the Multiple Sclerosis Association in Lennie's name.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 8, 2019
