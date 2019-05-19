|
|
Leo Hamilton Marko
Great Falls - Leo Hamilton Marko, 91 of Great Falls passed away on May 14, 2019. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. At Leo's request, no services are planned.
Leo is survived by his wife Doris Ann DeMichelli of 69 years. He is also survived by brothers Vince (Maureen) Marko and Jerry Marko; and sister Joann Falls. He was preceded in death by parents Joe and Elizabeth Marko; and sisters Eileen Drazich and Jean Childress.
Leo served in the Army Air Corp stationed in Tokyo, Japan. Leo retired from Ayrshire Dairy in 1983 after 30 years as a route salesman and overall manager. He continued raising Reg Polled Herefords and registered Gelbvieh cattle. He received recognition multiple times for quality bulls at several test centers. Leo closed his cattle business in 1999 and retired full time to Great Falls.
Leo was a lifetime member of the Elks 214 Chapter, the Montana and American Polled Hereford Association and the Montana and American Gelbvieh Association.
Leo chose a poem to remember him by:
Miss Me, But Let Me Go
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom-filled room,
Why cry for a soul set free!
Miss me a little - but not for too long
And not with your head bowed low.
Remember the love that we once shared,
Miss me, but let me go.
For this journey that we all must take
And each must go alone;
It's all a part of the Master's plan
A step on the road to home.
-Author Unknown
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 19, 2019