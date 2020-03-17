|
|
Leon Arcand
Great Falls - Leon Arcand, 70, Great Falls passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2020.
Leon was born December 30, 1949 in Williston, North Dakota, the son of Paul and Ida Arcand. He attended schools at Epping graduating from Epping High School. The College of North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton is where Leon began his college education but then transferred to Williston State College.
Leon began his career as a mechanic at Reep Motor Company, followed by Thomas Auto and Cummins in North Dakota. He was united in marriage to Odetta Olson in Williston, on June 21, 1974. In 1980 Leon and his family, moved to Great Falls where he worked for Palmer's Brothers and Great Falls Truck Center (now I-State) working there for 32 years retiring in January 2015. He served in the Army Guard from 1969 until 1974. In 1980, he joined the Montana Air Guard, retiring from the Red Horse Squadron in December 2000. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and working on model trucks. He also enjoyed volunteering with this church.
Leon is survived by; his wife Odetta, daughters Nancy (Rich) Hamill, Amy (Mike) Muston all of Great Falls, and Patricia (Michael) Kooreny of College Place, WA; grandchildren, Kayla Muston, Paige Muston Jackson Hamill, and Dylan Hamill; step-grandchildren, Shay, Briana, Michel, Tricia, and Nelson.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Arcand; and infant son, Robert Paul Arcand.
Viewing will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with entombment at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum at 1:30 p.m. O'Connor Funeral Home is entrusted with the services.
Condolences may be left at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020