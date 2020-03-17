Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Entombment
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Arcand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Arcand


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Arcand Obituary
Leon Arcand

Great Falls - Leon Arcand, 70, Great Falls passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2020.

Leon was born December 30, 1949 in Williston, North Dakota, the son of Paul and Ida Arcand. He attended schools at Epping graduating from Epping High School. The College of North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton is where Leon began his college education but then transferred to Williston State College.

Leon began his career as a mechanic at Reep Motor Company, followed by Thomas Auto and Cummins in North Dakota. He was united in marriage to Odetta Olson in Williston, on June 21, 1974. In 1980 Leon and his family, moved to Great Falls where he worked for Palmer's Brothers and Great Falls Truck Center (now I-State) working there for 32 years retiring in January 2015. He served in the Army Guard from 1969 until 1974. In 1980, he joined the Montana Air Guard, retiring from the Red Horse Squadron in December 2000. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and working on model trucks. He also enjoyed volunteering with this church.

Leon is survived by; his wife Odetta, daughters Nancy (Rich) Hamill, Amy (Mike) Muston all of Great Falls, and Patricia (Michael) Kooreny of College Place, WA; grandchildren, Kayla Muston, Paige Muston Jackson Hamill, and Dylan Hamill; step-grandchildren, Shay, Briana, Michel, Tricia, and Nelson.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Arcand; and infant son, Robert Paul Arcand.

Viewing will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with entombment at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum at 1:30 p.m. O'Connor Funeral Home is entrusted with the services.

Condolences may be left at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -