Leonard Earl Glasoe
Great Falls - Leonard Earl Glasoe (77) passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on March 28,2019 in Great Falls, MT.
Leonard was born on August 6, 1941 in Port Angeles, Washington to Raymond and Ellen Glasoe.
He graduated from Opheim High School on May 19th, 1961.
On August 31, 1961, Leonard joined the United States Army as a Communication Specialist.
He married Sheryl J Clampitt on April 3rd, 1966. With this marriage, two children were born, Lance and Valerie.
On July 31st 1967, Leonard was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves.
He then went to work for Bresnan as a Lineman. After 35 + years, he retired.
On May14th, 1999, Leonard married Carlene K Torick and with that marriage, the family grew with the addition of four more children, Rick, Sheri, Sandy, Jason.
Leonard enjoyed golfing, playing pool, bowling, traveling, camping, fishing, dancing, playing cards, playing keno and most importantly, being with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Carlene Glasoe, parents Raymond and Ellen Glasoe, sister Karen Glasoe Buchholz, niece Julie Glasoe, nephew Darwin Glasoe, Sister n Law Audrey Glasoe.
Leonard is survived by his children, Lance Glasoe, Valerie Glasoe Langel (Adam), Rick Smith (Sandy), Sheri Tays (Brian), Sandy Torick Ranieri (John), Jason Torick (Emily)
Brothers Duane Glasoe, Alex Glasoe (Marge), Toby Glasoe (Norma), Robert Glasoe (Jane), Brother n Law Jim Morin (Linda) and sister, Lois Glasoe Millett (Donald)
Numerous nieces and nephews
Grandchildren Deidra Halvari, Kayla Rowton, Nick Rowton, Zach Langel, Colter Glasoe, Corey Matthews, Clayton Smith, Dylan Smith, Niki Cash, Raymond Ranieri, Charlene Ranieri-Chaisson, Amber Gibbs-Pruitt
Leonard was a very loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend to everyone that knew him.
He will be dearly missed by all. Rest in Peace and Soar with the Eagles.
Special thanks to the staff of Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute, Benefis Peace Hospice, and his dear friend Danny Lencioni.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute in memory of Leonard. 1117 29th Street South Great Falls, MT 59405
Celebration of Life will be held April 20th, 2019 at 1pm Schnider Funeral Home
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019