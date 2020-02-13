|
Leonard G. Dusek
Leonard G. Dusek passed away Feb 11 2020. Leonard was born in Lewistown, MT to Anton and Hester Dusek Dec 26, 1936.
He went to school in Great Falls, MT then he joined the Navy and was stationed in Virginia. There he met his 1st wife Cia. Together they had 2 children, Mark and Maria.
Returning to Great Falls he raised his family. In 1980 he moved to Billings, MT where he worked for L.P. Anderson Tire Company. In 1982 he married the love of his life Beverly Porter Dusek and acquired her 5 grown children.
They lived in Laurel, MT until 1983. They moved back to Great Falls, MT where he worked various jobs until he retired. Len and Bev bought a motor home and traveled to see all the kids and grandchildren. They enjoyed time with the Rambling Sams RV group.
They enjoyed fishing, camping, storytelling around the fire at the cabin in Lincoln, MT. They both enjoyed water aerobics and working out with friends at The Peak.
He is survived by his bride Beverly Dusek of 38 years, son Mark of CA, daughter Maria of CA, step children Linda (Ken) Johnston of OR, Rick (Dot) Porter of Lincon, MT, Vicki (James) Archer of Deer Lodge, MT, Neil (Susan) Porter of Billings, MT, Sisters Teresa Myers and Toni Anderson, Brothers Bill and Jim Dusek, 17 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Proceeded in death by his siblings Florence, Alice, Betty, and Tom. Step daughter Sherrie Boettcher and graddaughter Christi.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020