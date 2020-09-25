Leonard James Maki



1948-2020



Len passed away surrounded by his family at his home near Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday September 12, 2020 after a short battle with Pancreatic cancer. Len grew up in Belt, Montana on his parent's ranch. He went to college at Montana School of Mines in Butte, Montana where he earned degrees in Mining Engineering and Geological Engineering. While there he met and then married Kathie Spani in 1972. They had two boys and made their home in Park City, Utah. Len worked for over 50 years in the mining and construction industry, working in South Dakota, Utah, Nevada, California and Van Couver, BC. In 2017 Len finally retired and moved to Arizona where he made plans to spend the winters where it was warm and travel in his motor home during the summers. Len is proceeded in death by his parents Eino and Sylvia (Talvi) Maki and Brother Leroy Maki. He is survived by his wife Kathie, his sons Eric (Suzie) Maki, grandson Braden, Cory (Ashlee) Maki granddaughter Berklee and his brothers Robert Maki (Betty Jo) and Edwin (Lori). Len will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









