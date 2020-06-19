Leonard Lee Thoreson
Leonard Lee Thoreson

Geraldine - Leonard Lee Thoreson, 70, of Geraldine, left this world on Thursday, June 18, 2020, passing peacefully at a local care facility in Great Falls. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 1:00 PM at the Pondera Golf Club, 847 Conrad Dupuyer Rd in Conrad, with Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery.

Born September 15, 1949 in Conrad to Joseph and Eva Mae Merrick Thoreson, Leonard graduated from Conrad High School in 1967. He attended MSU Northern, earning an Associates Degree in Ag Business. During his high school and college years he was a proud participant in many rodeo events, earning numerous awards. He worked on the family ranch in Conrad, was a Vet Assistant to Rib Gustafson, worked for Stoos Construction in Geraldine, and started Thoreson Construction in 1979.

Leonard was a likable guy who enjoyed playing cards, telling jokes, and sitting around a table trading stories and talking. He loved playing and coaching baseball, was an active participant in and judge for rodeo events, loved horses, hunting and fishing, woodworking, and gardening.

Survivors include his son, Ty Thoreson, Dillon, MT; daughters, Jodi Lee, Great Falls and Jennifer Anderson, Salt Lake City, UT; sisters, Peggy Morehouse, Colorado Springs, Jeanette Wollersheim, Great Falls, and Nita Church, Clinton, MT; grandchildren, Chase Lee, Allison Patrick and Lauren Patrick; great-grandchild, Hank Newman. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Joseph and Eva Mae Thoreson and infant son, Bo Thoreson.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
