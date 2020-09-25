Leonard Ruben Graf
Born Oct. 27, 1926 to Lydia (Bitz) & Emanuel Graf in Crow Rock, MT. Passed away on September 22, 2020 in Minneapolis. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 2 sisters and 2 sons. He is survived by brothers, Wilbert & Ray; sister, Peggy; daughter, Karen and son, Tom; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grand child, as well as many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, September 26 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Hwy Cty 23). Visitation from 10 - 11 AM Saturday. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390, www.muellerbies.com