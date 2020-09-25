1/
Leonard Ruben Graf
Leonard Ruben Graf

Born Oct. 27, 1926 to Lydia (Bitz) & Emanuel Graf in Crow Rock, MT. Passed away on September 22, 2020 in Minneapolis. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 2 sisters and 2 sons. He is survived by brothers, Wilbert & Ray; sister, Peggy; daughter, Karen and son, Tom; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grand child, as well as many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, September 26 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Hwy Cty 23). Visitation from 10 - 11 AM Saturday. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390, www.muellerbies.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
