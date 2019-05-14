|
Leonard Waldner
Birch Creek Colony - Leonard Waldner, 73, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 due to heart failure.
Funeral services were held May 11, at Birch Creek Colony.
Leonard was born September 2, 1945 in Magrath, Alberta. He moved to Birch Creek Colony in 1948. On June 20, 1971 he married Christina Waldner.
Leonard worked faithfully for the colony as he worked various jobs throughout his life. The last ten years he helped his nephews in the dairy barn. Leonard loved animals.
He leaves behind his wife, Christina; brother, Jake (Mary) of Birch Creek Colony; and sister, Sarah, of Sage Creek Colony near Chester.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister; Annie; and three brothers.
Leonard, may you have eternal peace. Your friendly smile will be missed by many friends and relatives who loved you dearly.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 14, 2019