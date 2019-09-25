Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Great Falls, MT
Power - Leopold "Leo" Carl Somerfeld, 75, passed away from a farming accident on Sunday, September 22, 2019. The farm was his retirement, and he was doing his job. He was born April 6th, 1944 in Great Falls, MT to Alfred and Adelgunda (Neumann) Somerfeld. He attended school in Power, MT and graduated in 1962. In 1964, he graduated from the Northern Montana College with a certificate in Electrical Technology. On October 12, 1968 Leo married Edna May Lalum, who was a medical technologist working at Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, at Peace Lutheran in Great Falls, MT. They were married for 50 years.

Leo was a farmer in the Power, MT area all his life. He farmed with his mother and brother, Edmund Somerfeld, and continued farming with his eldest son, Erik Somerfeld. Leo liked to say "Farmers never retire, they just get tired."

Leo and Edna made a great team and were very proud of their sons Erik, a graduate of Montana Tech in mechanical engineering and current farmer; Todd, a graduate of Montana State University in mechanical engineering, currently working for Boeing; and Lance, a graduate of Montana State University in nursing, currently working for St. Patrick Hospital.

Leo greatly enjoyed following his boys in their sporting activities. He was a firefighter on the Power Volunteer Fire Department, a director on the Power Farmers Elevator Co., and was a trustee of the Zion Lutheran Church of Power, MT, and a lifelong helper/handyman of the Power community and Lutheran church. Leo was a dedicated member of the Power Co-op Coffee Club. Leo was a knowledgeable person with a strong ability to retain historical facts. He was a great conversationalist and enjoyed visiting with everyone.

Any spare moment, Leo enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes, and was an enthusiastic member of the Big Sky RC Modelers. Leo hummed as he built his airplanes from balsa wood to perfection.

Survivors include Leo's wife, Edna Somerfeld of Power, MT; sons, Erik Somerfeld of Power, MT, Todd Somerfeld of Lynnwood, WA, and Lance (Kayla) of Missoula, MT; sister, Gloria Creek of Floweree, MT; brother, Edmund Somerfeld, of Great Falls, MT; granddaughter, Sophie Mae and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Adelgunda and Alfred Somerfeld.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Falls, MT.

Memorials in his name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 302 Teton Ave., Power, MT.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
