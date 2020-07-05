Leslie Ann Gibbs



July 28, 1972 - June 24, 2020 Leslie was born in Great Falls, Montana. She attended Great Falls High School and graduated in 1990. To the utter sadness of her family and friends Leslie passed away recently and unexpectedly from a fall at home on June 24, 2020. Leslie was loving, caring and had a beautiful smile that was warm and welcoming when you were around her. As a child Leslie's family instilled in her the love of the outdoors, camping, water skiing, and bonfires. She shared this enthusiasm with her sister and own children, Timothy Keller and Selena Gibbs, which were her absolute pride and joy. Leslie had a gift of love and passion for working with not only children, but the elderly and disabled as well. Leslie was married to Rusty Keller for 20 years, and lived in Washington State, later moving back to Montana where she had many lifelong friends. Recently she lived in Billings and enjoyed riding on Harleys, meeting new friends, taking road trips and working on fundraisers. Leslie was extremely talented and artistic, loved planning and hosting get togethers. She loved baking, listening to music, and decorating for all the holidays especially Christmas. Her family was her life. She returned recently to Great Falls to help her mom care for her dad and to be closer to family. She is survived by her parents, Gary and Karin Gibbs, sister Christine Gibbs, her son Timothy Keller and daughter Selena Gibbs. She has 2 beautiful grandchildren, nephews, numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. Please join us for her celebration of life on July 18th.









